TWO York landmarks have been named among the most beautiful in the UK.

Research into the UK's most beautiful famous landmarks has revealed that two in York have made the top 20.

York Minster was named the eighth most beautiful, and Shambles was named the nineteenth most beautiful in the research conducted by hotel and parking package company Park Sleep Fly.

The news come in as talented young photographer Kieran Delaney from The Press Camera Club sent in his spectacular aerial drone shots of the York Minster.

Ranking as the second most popular York attraction with an average rating of 4.5 stars, York Minster has a total of 16,131 reviews to date - 11,000 of them being five star.

The most recent reviews of January 2022 refer to the Minster as a 'must see', with customers claiming the Minster is 'breathtakingly beautiful', a 'beauty', and 'absolutely stunning inside and out'.

Whereas Shambles is the third most visited York attraction, and currently has just shy of 16,000 reviews with an average 4.5 star rating, however none of the recent December 2021 mentioned any of these key words.

The National Railway Museum was the most popular York attraction.

The research was conducted by analysing the visitor reviews on Tripadvisor, paying attention to how many people used the words beautiful, pretty, picturesque, and stunning to reveal which landmarks people consider the most beautiful.

A beauty score is then calculated, which is the total number of reviews with these words.

York Minster received 2213, and the Shambles receieved 1894 of these reviews.

Edinburgh Castle was named the most beautiful UK landmark, receiving 3091 reviews.