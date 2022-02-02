SCREEN Yorkshire has opened applications for six "hands-on," courses to help fill skill gaps in television across Yorkshire.
Screen Yorkshire and ScreenSkills have opened applications to Centre of Screen Excellence: Yorkshire for the third year. There are six craft certificates available in lighting technician, hair and make-up, costume, production assistant, art direction and props and my first factual TV job.
A spokesperson said: "The courses aim to build a large, talented and versatile local workforce, which reflects the diversity of the region. The courses have been specifically designed to provide trainees with a clear pathway to entry level jobs in the film and TV industry. To achieve this, they will work hand-in-hand with numerous high-profile employers in the region."
The part-time training courses – which have ambitious targets to support applicants from diverse and disadvantaged backgrounds - will be delivered by Screen Yorkshire from March - August in partnership with local education providers.
This will be the third year of recruitment in the Centre of Screen Excellence: Yorkshire, a ScreenSkills initiative supported by the BFI awarding National Lottery funds to support the building of capacity outside of London and the South East.
For further details, visit the website online at: screenyorkshire.co.uk/craftcourses/
