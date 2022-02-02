A YORK THEATRE is making its grand return to the stage in the coming weeks.
The Joseph Rowntree Theatre are returning to the stage after a forced hiatus of 18 months.
From February 10-12, Joseph Rowntree Theatre Company will be holding the York premiere of Kipps: The New Half a Sixpence Musical.
The musical is set in Folkestone and is based on ‘Kipps’, the semi-autobiographical novel by author H.G. Wells.
This will be the fourth full-scale production from Joseph Rowntree Theatre as they look to build on their ‘Raise the Roof’ campaign.
Director Kayleigh Oliver said: “We are delighted to finally be bringing Kipps to the stage, after working on it for a number of years, and are feeling really positive about being able to add to the 'Raise the Roof' coffers.”
Tickets will cost between £12 and £15 and more details on ticket bookings can be found here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.