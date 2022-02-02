A PIECE of stone, which will be carved into a statue of the Queen to go on display at York Minster, has arrived at the site this morning.
The Minster applied for planning permission to install the sculpture in an empty niche, or recess, at the west front of the Minster to mark the Platinum Jubilee in 2022.
A spokesperson for York Minster said: "We’ve reached another milestone in the making of the statue of HMQ with the delivery of the stone to the Minster. Work on the carving of the statue will commence shortly.”
The statue was described in the proposals as a “symbol of hope,” in the aftermath of the pandemic.
The stone is lifted by crane
The Queen has chosen the final design of the statue - which has been carved by York Minster’s stonemasons.
The sculpture will overlook a new public square, proposed for Duncombe Place, to be called the Queen Elizabeth Square.
It is understood the statue will not be unveiled yet.
It will be positioned behind a hoarding where the sculptor will add the finishing touches before the unveiling at a later date.
