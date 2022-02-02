A TEENAGER has been arrested after a police chase involving an E-scooter.
North Yorkshire Police say that on Monday night (January 31) officers on patrol saw a hooded male on an E-scooter who failed to stop.
TC David Minto, who was involved in the incident said: "He failed to stop for TC Storey and I in Harrogate town centre.
"There followed a ‘classic pincer movement’ after we both exited the police car, and it saw the male detained a short while later.
"He was searched and aquantity of cannabis and ketamine located.
"He was arrested and the E-scooter was seized.
"The suspect was further arrested in the custody block after positive specimen on a drug wipe.
"A blood specimen obtained will be sent forward for analysis.
"The teenager was again arrested after being linked to several recent burglaries in Harrogate and bailed with curfew conditions.
"He will be postal charged with the road-related offences, once the result of the blood specimen is returned."
