UPDATED 10.05AM: The road has now reopened and traffic is returning to normal.
EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a crash which has closed a road.
North Yorkshire Police say the A684 is closed in both directions at Morton-on-Swale near Northallerton between Hamhall Lane and Green Hills Lane due to a road traffic collision.
Emergency services are in attendance so the road may be closed for the next hour or so.
A police spokesman said: "Please avoid the area if you can and if possible find an alternative route."
