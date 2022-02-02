UPDATED 10.05AM: The road has now reopened and traffic is returning to normal.

EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a crash which has closed a road.

North Yorkshire Police say the A684 is closed in both directions at Morton-on-Swale near Northallerton between Hamhall Lane and Green Hills Lane due to a road traffic collision.

Emergency services are in attendance so the road may be closed for the next hour or so.

A police spokesman said: "Please avoid the area if you can and if possible find an alternative route."