A MAN who fell asleep on the sofa had a lucky escape after an incident at a house last night.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to a house in Tadcaster at 9.27pm on February 1.
Both fire crews from Tadcaster were mobilised to reports of smoke in a premises.
A spokesman for the service said: "Upon arrival they found this to have been due a joint of lamb in a pot on the hob which had boiled dry causing the smoke formation.
"Smoke alarms activated however they didn’t raise the alarm to the occupant who was asleep on the sofa.
"Neighbours managed to wake him and escort him from the property prior to our arrival.
"Crew then removed the pan from the hob and used a positive pressure ventilation fan to ventilate the premises.
"Advice was also given."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.