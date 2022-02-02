TRAINING is underway for a firefighter who is on a mission to raise money for a cause close to his heart.

Will Jones, who works for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service in Tadcaster, started his first real London marathon training yesterday (February 1) in boots and leggings to get used to the weight on his feet ahead of the race which he plans to run in full kit on October 2.

He said: "At the beginning of my career with the fire service in 2020, I learned about The Fire Fighters Charity - who they were, what they do, and how their work has impacted my colleagues - and set myself the target of completing a fundraising event for them everty year of my career.

"In 2020, I completed a half marathon in full fire kit and breathing apparatus. At the time a lot of people asked whether I would progress to doing a marathon, and I said, unequivocally, NO! The half marathon was torture, physically and mentally brutal, and not something I wanted to repeat in a hurry.

However, I don't want to look back in the future and regret never taking part in the London Marathon, and never pushing myself to doing what will be a truly horrendous challenge. Last year I applied for a space in The Fire Fighters Charity London Marathon team, and have been awarded a space."

Will has now set up a JustGiving page for people to donate and keep up to date with his training progress.

He said: "If you can donate to support the charity which helps the people who will willingly risk their lives to help strangers, any amount is hugely appreciated. If you just want to watch a 9 month long story of suffering, you're also welcome."

Click here to donate on Will's JustGiving page.