FIREFIGHTERS were called in after a fire at a house in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 9.49pm last night (February 1) after reports of a fire in Huntington, York.

A spokesman for the service said: "Huntington fire crew were mobilised by fire control to reports of a car on fire on a driveway.

"The fire involved a Renault Laguna.

"The fire started and was confined to the engine compartment of the vehicle causing 100 per cent fire damage.

"The owner of the vehicle used a dry powder extinguisher and a garden hose prior til the fire brigade arrived.

"Our crew used two hose reels and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire."