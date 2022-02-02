FIREFIGHTERS were called in after a fire at a house in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 9.49pm last night (February 1) after reports of a fire in Huntington, York.
A spokesman for the service said: "Huntington fire crew were mobilised by fire control to reports of a car on fire on a driveway.
"The fire involved a Renault Laguna.
"The fire started and was confined to the engine compartment of the vehicle causing 100 per cent fire damage.
"The owner of the vehicle used a dry powder extinguisher and a garden hose prior til the fire brigade arrived.
"Our crew used two hose reels and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.