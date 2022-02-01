Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.
In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday (30 January) afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.
“He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow (Wednesday 2 February).
“Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.”
GMP statement https://t.co/QLESBczLF8 pic.twitter.com/zmH19ryqPG— Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) February 1, 2022
The academy graduate made his debut for Manchester United in 2019 and has since made 129 appearances for the Premier League club.
On Sunday, January 30 Manchester United confirmed Greenwood would no longer play matches or train with the premier league club until further notice.
“Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice," the statement said.
