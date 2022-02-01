A THEATRE in York has joined the biggest ever 2-for-1 ticket offer for National Lottery players.

The Grand Opera House has joined more than100 theatres UK wide for the new campaign, for which The National Lottery is providing up to £2 million to subsidise over 150,000 tickets across the UK.

Throughout March, National Lottery players can get 2-for-1 theatre tickets for performances of shows including The Rocky Horror Show.

The campaign encourages the public to support local theatres as they recover from the pandemic.

Tickets are available to purchase now at www.loveyourlocaltheatre.com

National Lottery players are being offered the chance to buy one ticket and get another free for participating shows as a thank you for the £30 million they raise every week for Good Causes, including support for the performing arts and theatres during the pandemic.

From classic musicals and beloved plays to family shows, comedy, dance and more, Love Your Local Theatre has brought together local theatres from across the UK to give players the chance to experience the magic of live entertainment for less this spring, whilst giving back to their local entertainment communities.

Stephanie Sirr, President of UK Theatre, said: “We are delighted to be working with The National Lottery on Love Your Local Theatre, the first time UK Theatre members across the country have united for a ticket promotion of this scale. We should be hugely proud in this country to have such an extensive, vibrant and diverse range of regional theatres, all of which play a vital role in the theatre landscape of the UK and beyond. After such a turbulent two years, we want to shout about the fact that theatres are open and ready to reward audiences for their patience and loyalty - please visit your local theatre and help them continue to make brilliant creative work.”