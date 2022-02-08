The Black Horse in Wigginton prides itself on being a 'pub for everyone'. Here, publican James Wright tells us what makes it special...

What’s the best thing about your pub?

Community spirit. It’s a pub for everyone, from games and quiz nights, weekly live music, to locally supported produce served seven days a week. A pub run by someone from the village.

What’s the history of the pub?

It dates back to the 1600s when it was three cottages. The pub has slowly been renovated and expanded.

What’s your favourite story about the pub?

Last year under new publicans James and Kate we hosted the first Beer & Music festival in the car park and garden and raised £2,500 for St Leonard’s Hospice.

The Beer & Music Festival for St Leonard’s Hospice in 2021

What drinks do you serve - and do you have any specials?

We have a wide range of lager, beer and cider with a guest local ale every week.

Do you serve food?

Yes, every day.

Do you have any regular quiz nights or music nights?

Poker and dominoes, Monday night; a quiz, hosted by the landlord, Tuesday night; live music Sunday afternoons from 5pm

Do you ever do any community fund-raising?

Our chosen charity for the past two years has been St Leonard’s Hospice. During the lockdowns we have raised more than £1,000 from donations dand oing Facebook Live quizzes

Do you have any pub sports teams?

We sponsor the local Wigginton Grasshoppers Football Team

What’s the best thing about running a pub - and the worst!

Best, would be the people and all the different events we host in our large refurbished beer garden. Worst, would be the unpredictability of the trade these past couple of years. It has been a struggle to plan ahead.

Sum up your pub for us

A community pub for the town of Haxby and Wigginton with something going on most nights of the week. There's a real sense of togetherness and support, which is important - especially when you have a society advising you to limit your social interactions.

The Black Horse Inn, 42-44 The Village, Wigginton, York YO32 2PJ. Tel: 01904 758473