Two people who live at the same address were both arrested for drink driving on the same day on the same road during the Christmas anti drink driving campaign.
Phillip Wolf and Caroline Jones were both sentenced at Scarborough Magistrates Court.
Wolf, 35, of High Street, Wilton, near Pickering, pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A170 at Allerston near Pickering on December 8 when twice the drink drive limit.
He was driving a Hyundai. He was fined £369, ordered to pay a £37 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He was banned from driving for 20 months.
Caroline Jones, 33, of the same address, admitted drink driving a Ford Focus on the A170 at Allerston near Pickering on December 8 when she gave a reading of 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.
She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
