A POPULAR North Yorkshire resort is trialling a park and ride bus service over half term.
North Yorkshire County Council will assess the demand during the off-peak season.
County Councillor Joe Plant, who represents Whitby Streonshalh, said: “The park and ride is valued by day-trippers, visitors and locals wanting to avoid driving into the town centre, and we know it has huge benefits on reducing congestion over the summer months.”
County Councillor David Chance, who represents Whitby Mayfield cum Mulgrave division, said: “The park and ride operates every day from mid-April to the end of October each year. However, we have listened to recent public feedback asking for the service to operate at busy off-peak periods, so we have launched this trial to assess the demand. We will then look at its usage and decide whether to progress plans for future trials.”
From February 19 to 27, the Arriva service will run from 8.30am to 5pm every 30 minutes. Situated at the A171 / B1460 junction North of Whitby, the buses transport passengers to the town centre bus station.
Businesses are said to back the trial as well, with them reporting growing visitors numbers in recent years.
Tickets will be £2.50 return and £5 family return.
Go to https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/whitby-park-and-ride for more details.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.