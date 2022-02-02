Tickets for Christina Aguilera's UK tour go on sale today including the show at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre.

The singer's UK leg will see her perform in Scarborough on Tuesday August 2, 2022.

Whether you’re a fan of Aguilera’s earlier music like ‘Genie In A Bottle’ or you’re a fan of her new music which she dropped last month, we think seeing her live is something to pencil in the diary.  

If you’d like to dance the night away with the winner of six Grammy awards, here’s how you can buy tickets to the show.

How to get Christina Aguilera tickets

O2 Priority members can grab tickets early when they go on sale via the website on Wednesday, February 2 at 9am.

However, if you’re not an O2 Priority member, you can buy presale tickets on Thursday, February 3 at 9am via Ticketmaster.

Christina Aguilera UK tour dates

Here’s a full list of Christina Aguilera’s UK tour dates 2022.

Scarborough Open Air Theatre – Tuesday August 2

M&S Bank Arena Liverpool – Wednesday August 3

London O2 Arena – Friday August 5