Tickets for Christina Aguilera's UK tour go on sale today including the show at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre.
The singer's UK leg will see her perform in Scarborough on Tuesday August 2, 2022.
Whether you’re a fan of Aguilera’s earlier music like ‘Genie In A Bottle’ or you’re a fan of her new music which she dropped last month, we think seeing her live is something to pencil in the diary.
If you’d like to dance the night away with the winner of six Grammy awards, here’s how you can buy tickets to the show.
Record breaking, six time GRAMMY award-winning, global superstar @xtina is heading to the Yorkshire Coast on Tuesday 2nd August for an UNMISSABLE headline show🤩— Open Air Theatre (@ScarboroughOAT) January 28, 2022
Tickets on sale Friday 4th Feb at 9am, sign up now for pre-sale access 🎟 https://t.co/P8uTH7rhCL pic.twitter.com/qPPp8Nuhku
How to get Christina Aguilera tickets
O2 Priority members can grab tickets early when they go on sale via the website on Wednesday, February 2 at 9am.
However, if you’re not an O2 Priority member, you can buy presale tickets on Thursday, February 3 at 9am via Ticketmaster.
La Fuerza is here!!— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) January 21, 2022
Latin music has always been rooted in me and my childhood…and once that connection is there it’s with you forever. La Fuerza is a project for myself, my roots, and my kids - so they can sense a deeper level of who they are. pic.twitter.com/5Zxe8iM9uy
Christina Aguilera UK tour dates
Here’s a full list of Christina Aguilera’s UK tour dates 2022.
Scarborough Open Air Theatre – Tuesday August 2
M&S Bank Arena Liverpool – Wednesday August 3
London O2 Arena – Friday August 5
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.