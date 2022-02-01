TWO schools have launched a new award to encourage reading in across the city.
Launched by librarians at St Peter’s School, and All Saints RC School, whose head teacher is Sharon Keelan-Beardsley, the York Book Award looks to showcase the importance and joy of reading.
St Peter’s School librarians Isla Macdonald and Amy Wong and All Saints RC School librarian Sarah Firm are behind the venture.
They said: “We know that books have the power to change lives and that reading is a positive force for academic success and personal wellbeing.
“We have created the York Book Award because we want to unite the young people of our city by enabling them to celebrate and share the books that matter to them.”
The award is targeted mainly at Year 7 and Year 8 students with prizes available for different categories such as Best Review.
York school librarians were asked between September and November last year to nominate books with a shortlist being announced in December.
Pupils are now asked to read and review the shortlisted books and the deadline for voting is March 1.
The award is open to all schools within the York Outer Ring Road and any schools interested in participating should contact, yorkbookaward@gmail.com
A special award ceremony is planned for March 25.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.