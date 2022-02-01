EMERGENCY services have been called to the scene of a serious collision in a village near York - and the road has been closed.
North Yorkshire Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision in York Road in Stillingfleet involving a motorcycle and a truck, reported just before 3pm today.
A spokesperson for the force said: "The road has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident. Motorists are advised to find an alternative route."
