Billions of people in China and around the world have started celebrating the Lunar New Year as 2022 brings the Year of the Tiger.

The date of the Lunar New Year - also known as the Spring Festival - is decided by the lunisolar Chinese calendar, followed by two weeks of celebrations.

Year of the Tiger began on February 1 in 2022 - but in 2023, the Chinese Lunar New Year will take place on January 22.

During the festival, homes are festooned with red paper lanterns and families gather to share symbolic feasts - from dumplings (to represent gold ingots) to noodles (to denote long life).

Luca, one of Edinburgh zoo's critically endangered Sumatran tigers. Photo via PA.

The Tiger Chinese Zodiac sign - personality traits and relevant years

In 2022, celebrations will herald the Year of the Tiger.

If your age is a multiple of 12 this year, you fall under the tiger sign and your personal qualities will include “courage, strength, determination,” according to mystic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman (inbaal.com).

The astrologer added: “People born in the Year of the Tiger are adventurous and never take no for an answer. They enjoy a challenge and like to be kept active.”

Which Chinese New Year animal are you?





Rat - 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, 2032

Ox - 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033

Tiger - 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022, 2034

Rabbit - 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035

Dragon - 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, 2036

Snake - 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037

Horse - 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026, 2038

Sheep - 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027, 2039

Monkey - 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028, 2040

Rooster - 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029, 2041

Dog - 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030, 2042

Pig - 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031, 2043

How are Chinese zodiac signs determined?





“Unlike the Western zodiac, which is based on 12 months, the Chinese zodiac is based on a 12-year cycle with each year being attributed to an representative animal,” astrologist, energy mentor and psychic Julie Chandler (soul-focus.co.uk) said.

“Those born under that animal are said to embody their characteristics and it’s taken very seriously in China, to the point of babies being planned to coincide with the traditionally luckiest year, that of the dragon, and avoid the unluckier year of the goat.”

The dragon is traditionally the luckiest year. Photo via Canva/Pixabay.

What does this mean for people born in a tiger year?





“The Year of the Tiger will carry the qualities of the Chinese tiger sign throughout the year,” says Honigman. “This year is therefore likely to be another fiery year!”

People born in a tiger year will “feel right at home during their birth year – the energies outside will match their reality on the inside,” she continues. “They’ll enjoy whatever challenges the year might throw at them.”

As tigers are at the start of a new 12-year cycle, now is a good time to embrace change in all areas of your life, Chandler said.

The astrologist said: “Whichever new direction you’d like to go, this is the year the universe is ready to help you with all the support and focus at your fingertips. You could feel restless at the idea of the old stuff that no longer sits right – you’re ready to pounce this year and get out the gate with a bang.”

Chandler warned the tiger is “under the water element" in 2022 - something likely to bring eruptions or explosions in both the physical and our internal world".

"Think of a playful cat waiting to pounce or a caged tiger prowling back and forth behind the fence," Chandler said.

Year of the Tiger predictions for other Chinese zodiac animals

As for the other 11 Chinese zodiac signs, they may struggle more in 2022, Honigman said: “Tiger energies are very focused, determined and geared towards achievement. If you’re not used to thinking on your feet – expect the unexpected!

“Other active signs, such as horses and dragons, will find their feet very easily. The more home-loving signs, like rabbits and goats, will want to remain quiet until they’ve figured out the lay of the land.”

Looking at the 12-year cycle could help determine how 2022 will pan out for you, Chandler said.

The energy worker said: “What were you doing 12 years ago? What was your focus? It’s time to go round that energy once more. If you recall turbulence, it could be a bumpy year, but if you don’t remember much happening at all then you could be in for a smooth ride.”