A NEW project is calling on young people aged 11-16 to contribute their experiences of the pandemic to the archives’ collections using a popular video game.
Young Minecraft players in East Riding can visit a world on the game called the Archiverse, where they can build an object, place or person that represents their experience of the pandemic. The centrepiece of the Archiverse world features a fully-explorable reconstruction of the Treasure House in Beverley, the home of East Riding Archives.
Each built or written creation will be archived as part of the East Riding Archives’ digital collections, and preserved for the benefit of future generations to tell the story of the pandemic in the region.
Hannah Stamp, archivist and project lead, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young people to contribute their experiences to the history of the East Riding. Their creations will become part of the permanent historical record, preserved alongside documents up to 800 years old.”
Minecrafters will be able to play online in multiplayer, or download the Archiverse map onto their device to participate privately. East Riding Archives will also be delivering a series of events, providing further opportunities to contribute to the project.
For more information, visit: www.eastridingblockdown.org
