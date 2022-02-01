A POPULAR event in York is auditioning people to be models.
York Fashion Week is calling for people across Yorkshire to model in front of the judging panel in a bid to secure modelling roles at the event.
The first casting call is on Wednesday, February 2, at the Doubletree by Hilton hotel in York from 5.30pm-8pm.
The second takes place at the same venue on Saturday, February 5, at 10am-3pm.
Successful candidates will take part in a series of runway shows, editorial shoots, photoshoots, and live window displays across more than 30 different venues at York Fashion Week, which runs from Friday, April 29-Tuesday, May 3.
The casting call involves each candidate having a five minute slot to walk the runway to impress the judges.
They are looking for more than 30 aspiring models from a diverse mix of sizes, ages, ethnicities and backgrounds, both men and women.
The judging panel includes Mark Bewick, managing director, Sonia Schofield, head of makeup, and the host of the model workshops, Andy Taylor Boocock, aka Very Inky Dude, who also hosts the model workshops, and former model Michele Taylor Boocock.
York Fashion Week underwent a two-year break due to the pandemic. This year they will stage over 50 events in collaboration with Yorkshire-based creative industries in fashion, style and retail.
To sign up, fill out the form via yorkfashionweek.com/model-applications.
