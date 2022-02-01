UNVACCINATED York Hospital staff who fail to get their first Covid jab by Thursday will NOT face the immediate risk of dismissal.

Following a government U-turn on Monday in which health secretary Sajid Javid said that the 'no jabs, no jobs' policy for NHS staff would be reviewed, a spokesperson for York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The Trust has paused all activity in preparation for vaccination as a condition of employment until the Government has relooked at the regulations.”

NHS staff had been told that they had to be 'fully vaccinated' (defined as having had two Covid jabs) by April 1, or risk being dismissed without redundancy pay.

To be able to have the second jab in time, they would have had to have their first jab by February 3 - ie Thursday.

That is no longer the case.

Mr Javid told the Commons that, because the Delta variant of Covid had been replaced by the less severe Omicron, it was 'no longer proportionate' to require vaccination as a condition of working for the NHS.

Announcing a consultation, he told the House of Commons: “Subject to the responses and the will of this house, the Government will revoke the regulations."

By mid-January, more than 80,000 NHS health workers in England had yet to receive a single dose of a Covid vaccine, NHS data showed.

Figures from NHS England showed that, as of the end of December, 96 per cent of the 10,445 healthcare workers at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals Trust had received at least one vaccination - meaning 388 were unvaccinated.

Describing Monday's announcement as an 'enormous U-turn', York Central MP Rachael Maskell said she believed in encouraging, not forcing, people to get vaccinated. She said: “We don’t bully and beat up our NHS staff, not least when they are traumatised from being in the frontline of this pandemic."

York GP Dr David Fair of the Jorvik Gillygate Practice said he believed the government U-turn was prompted by fear.

"They were afraid to lose 80,000 health care staff," he said. "It highlights how incredibly short staffed the NHS is."

As if to underline that point, York Outer MP Julian Sturdy - who voted against the plan for mandatory vaccuination - said: "Given the risk of an exodus of experienced staff, this policy should never have been introduced."

Calls are now growing for unvaccinated care staff who have already lost their jobs to be reinstated.

The 'no jabs, no jobs' policy was introduced in care and nursing homes last November, causing thousands of staff to lose their jobs.

Mike Padgham, chair of York-based care provider The Independent Care Group, said: “We have always believed vaccination was a good thing but should be a personal choice and that making it mandatory was going to rob social care of vital staff.

“We are glad that, finally, the Government is seeing sense.

“This policy caused a lot of staffing issues for care and nursing home owners and upset and heartache for those who lost their jobs – we need to know now if they can have their jobs back."

Ms Maskell echoed that. "I am now calling for the re-instatement of all staff that have lost their jobs due to these regulations," she said.