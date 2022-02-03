York Light Opera Company will be celebrating its return to the York Theatre Royal stage this month (February) with a production of one of the most famous musicals of modern times - Evita.
The Tim Rice/ Andrew Lloyd-Webber classic, which features songs such as Don’t Cry For Me Argentina and Oh! What a Circus, tells the based-on-true-life story of Eva Peron’s rags-to-riches life as she goes from poor provincial child to First Lady of Argentina.
A champion of working class descamisados (otherwise known as ‘the shirtless’), she uses popularity and politics to serve her people – and herself.
This show of people, power and politics will be on the Theatre Royal's main stage from February 9-19.
The production has double cast the main roles. “It’s a fully sung show and double casting provides each team with sufficient rest - the main character parts are huge and it would be a colossal ‘ask’ of any understudy to learn and have to perform those roles without significant rehearsal,” explained a York Light spokesperson.
Alexa Chaplin and Emma-Louise Dickinson share the role of Eva Peron; Dale Vaughan and Jonny Holbek play Che; Juan Peron is played by John Hall and Neil Wood; Dave Copley-Martin and Richard Weatherill are Agustin Maglidi; and Fiona Phillips and Hannah Witcomb play Peron’s Mistress.
Evita, York Theatre Royal, February 9-19. Performances 7.30 in the evening (not Sunday) with matinees at 2.30pm on Saturday. Tickets from £15 from the box office on 01904 623568 or at yorktheatreroyal.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.