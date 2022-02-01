Three motorists are off the road for at least a year and a half each after they were arrested during this winter's anti drink and drug driving campaign by North Yorkshire Police.
All three appeared before York Magistrates Court and admitted being well over the drink drive limit.
Luke Anthony Smith admitted driving a van at three times the drink drive limit on the A64 at Bilbrough on December 22. The 29-year-old from Scholes Lane, Cleckheaton, Kirklees, was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £400 and ordered to pay a £40 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Tom Andrew Littlewood, 29, of Clayton Street, Manchester, pleaded guilty to driving a car on Ousegate, Selby, when nearly twice the drink drive limit on December 19. He was fined £614 and ordered to pay a £61 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs and banned from driving for 18 months.
Karyn Louise Smith admitted driving on the A1041 at Camblesforth on Christmas Day when she was nearly three times the drink driving limit. The 44-year-old from Gloucester Street, Hull, was banned from driving for 23 months, fined £583 and ordered to pay a £58 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.