NORTH Yorkshire has been designated as a new ‘Education Investment Area’ under a new central government initiative.
The move will see the county qualifying for a variety of extra schemes to improve learning.
Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake welcomed the move, seeing it as part of the ‘Levelling up’ he has campaigned for.
He said: “These EIA’s will attract extra investment with retention payments for the best teachers as well as money and powers to get great MATs into the areas. They aim to better understand the skills gaps, the Department for Education are also establishing a new Future Skills Unit which will look at the data and evidence of where skills gaps exist and in what industries.
“Thousands more adults will soon be able access free, flexible training and get the skills needed to secure careers in sectors including green, digital and construction as part of up to an additional £550 million boost (nationally) to expand the popular Skills Bootcamps across the country.
“Children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), their families and caregivers will be better supported with respite care and internship opportunities. Councils will be funded £30 million for the next three years to set up more than 10,000 additional respite placements.”
