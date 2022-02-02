YORK'S hospice has thrown down the gauntlet for people to team up and turn a £30 loan into a significant sum to help cover its £5.8 million annual costs.

The St Leonard's Hospice Accumulator Challenge has become a popular fixture in York's calendar, with 17 teams raising £26,222 when it was last held in 2020, bringing the total amount raised during its five years to almost £100,000.

This year, organisers are looking for more groups of up to six people to take part and see how much profit they can make from the initial £30 loan - whether by staging auctions, fundraising events, making investments or taking on fitness challenges.

Organisers say participants should think creatively, innovatively and, most importantly, think fun.

"You can do whatever you want as long as it is safe and legal."

The challenge will conclude with an awards ceremony on Thursday, March 31 at the Marriott York to celebrate the success of the teams taking part.

There will be prizes for the team which makes the most profit, those with the most inclusive fundraising idea, and the best overall team member for outstanding performance.

There is also a new award for the team with the most innovative fundraising idea.

The challenge starts at 8am on Saturday, February 12, and will finish at 11.59pm on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Only fundraising taking place within this period counts.

The challenge is being billed as a great team building exercise and a way to develop entrepreneurial skills, with a dose of friendly rivalry on the side.

Annie Keogh, corporate and community fundraiser, said anyone can enter, including businesses and organisations such as scout groups, schools, universities and colleges. York College was the overall winner back in 2017.

Friends, clubs or hobby groups such as books clubs and coffee morning gatherers are also being urged to get involved.

In 2020, The Junior Board at The Grand, York, was crowned overall winner, for raising £9,314 over 35 days to mark the hospice's 35th anniversary year. It was the largest amount raised by any team since the first hospice accumulator challenge in 2016.

Team Vangarde scooped the most innovative and inclusive award, for the second year for its inclusion of The Blueberry Academy, while Charles Storr, from Make It York, was named the best team member for baking loaves every week and having his own YouTube channel.

More than 100 fundraising activities were held during the challenge, with the last week coinciding with the first week of the national lockdown.

For more information and to register your team place, phone 01904 777 767 or 07778 482 930 or email annie.keogh@stleonardshospice.nhs.uk