LIBRARIES in the East Riding of Yorkshire will be offering half term fun this February with 'Storytime and Bounce' and 'Rhyme Sessions for young visitors.
There will be a chance to celebrate Children’s Mental Health Week with special storytime sessions, ‘The Dot’ at East Riding libraries over the half term week.
"Participants can find out what happens when someone shows they believe in you, with a lovely heart-warming story and fun activities as well," a spokesperson for the programme said.
For younger library visitors, there will be a special Bounce and Rhyme Storytime, ‘Calmer Llama’.
"This will be an opportunity to find some great tips for children to manage their emotions in this lovely story, and to take part in some fun activities as well," the spokesperson added.
Librarian in the East Riding of Yorkshire, Hannah Gibbs, said: “These sessions are always great fun and also very enjoyable - both for children and their families.”
All the events are free and are held at many East Riding Libraries from February 15 - 25. Booking is essential at some venues.
Further details on the half term fun at East Riding Libraries can be found on the website at: https://www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk/whats-on/
