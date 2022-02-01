LECTURERS from a university in York are preparing to go on strike this month.

University of York lecturers are set to go on strike for up to 10 days starting from Monday, February 14.

They are one of the 68 universities across the UK which will see lecturers walking out in disputes over "years of falling pay, insecure working conditions and pensions", according to the University and College Union.

They say lecturers have faced a 20 per cent real term cut to pay over the last 12 years and dealt with high workloads during the pandemic.

More than 50,000 members of staff are expected to take part, impacting over one million students across the UK.

A University of York spokesperson said: "We understand that students will be concerned about the potential impact on their studies and we also recognise that the decision to take industrial action is not taken lightly - we respect colleagues' right to take part.

“Some students may feel more impact, whilst others may experience none at all, so we will be assessing the disruption and how to deliver alternative or additional teaching.”

During the first week of strikes, 44 universities will strike over cuts to their pension scheme, which the union has said would reduce retirement income by 35 per cent.

The second and third weeks of strikes will see staff walking out over pensions, pay and working conditions – 68 universities taking part on Monday, February 21 – 22, and 63 institutions on Monday, February 28, Tuesday, March 1 and Wednesday, March 2.