DOZENS of businesses in and around York are showcasing their apprenticeship opportunities in a bid to recruit the next generation of employees.

About 80 companies and training providers are using National Apprenticeship Week to promote vacancies and how to apply for them at a free event in York.

The annual event, which starts on Monday, February 7, highlights the benefits of apprenticeships to employers and individuals of all ages, with this year focusing on training, retaining skills and achieving.

Apprenticeships are available to anyone aged 16 or over, offering hands-on, paid experience in their chosen occupation and a qualification ranging from Level 2 (AS Level equivalent) to Level 7 (postgraduate degree equivalent).

York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Apprenticeship Hub is hosting an exhibition at York Racecourse on Thursday, February 10, from 11am to 7pm.

Portakabin, Garbutt & Elliott, Drax Energy, Nestlé, Karro Foods, Citywide Health and the Army are among the exhibitors.

Some of Drax’s award winning apprentices Ben Senior, Callum O’Grady and Cameron Shipstone.

Vicky Wright, project manager for The Apprenticeship Hub, said: “The Apprenticeship Hub offers employers support and advice for everything apprenticeships, from choosing the right apprenticeship standard to finding the right provider.

"We also provide training to leadership and management teams, and pre-apprenticeship and wraparound support for apprentices.This event is another great way to support employers.

"Recruitment is a big issue in the region at the moment, so we’re happy to be able to provide this opportunity to put employers in touch with potential new recruits.”

City of York Council currently has 70 apprentices, including electricians, plumbers and gas engineers, solicitors, civil engineers, business administrators, educators, social workers and project managers.

The council also supports 34 apprentices through the Apprenticeship Levy Scheme - a national initiative which enables the authority to fund elements of training for people taking apprenticeships in organisations across York.

A total of 1,000 York residents started an apprenticeship from August 2020 to July 2021.

Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for economy and strategic planning, said: “Apprenticeships are a critical strand of the city’s post-pandemic recovery strategy and are a fantastic way for people of all ages to gain new skills or change the direction of their career altogether.

"National Apprenticeship Week gives us the chance to celebrate our apprentices, encourage prospective apprentices to find out more and remind local businesses about the opportunities that apprenticeships can bring to their organisation.

“There’s lots of help and advice available locally for anyone considering an apprenticeship and it could be the best way to build your future.”

The Barratt joinery students with, from left, Phil Evans, Barratt grant & funding manager; Steve Bowser, York College course tutor, and Lee Probert, York College principal.

York College runs numerous apprentices, and will be taking to social media to promote the wide range of opportunities it offers to both prospective students and employers.

It launched a new training academy for construction apprentices in September 2021, after being chosen by housebuilder, Barratt Developments, to provide the northern base for its Apprenticeships Academy.

Meanwhile, North Yorkshire County Council is urging people to consider care careers as it grapples with a contraction in the overall workforce due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and fierce labour market competition at a time of unprecedented demand on the sector.

Flavia Nyambira is working towards an NVQ level 3 on the county council’s apprenticeship scheme.

Flavia Nyambira who features in its recruitment campaign was taken on under the council’s apprenticeship scheme and is working to complete her NVQ level 3, which will give her the qualification to become a team leader.

She said: “I don’t just have a job, I have a career and I am learning while I am working. The rewards of being in the care profession are huge. I support people with care and encouragement and the right equipment to regain confidence to do things for themselves again.”

Elsewhere, Drax is offering interactive sessions for students and teachers in years 11 to 13 to raise awareness of the apprenticeships that Drax and other businesses offer.

The sessions will include an overview of apprenticeships and opportunities, tips for the application process and a Q&A session with some of Drax’s own apprentices.

Students will also receive a writing guide to help develop their CVs.

The sessions are on Wednesday, February 9. Teachers and students can register to take part online.

Drax has 52 apprentices and 50 existing employees working towards apprenticeship qualifications.