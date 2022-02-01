A PLEDGE is being made by a York estate agency to mark an impressive anniversary.

Estate agency Linley & Simpson have launched a pledge to raise £25,000 for the leading children’s and young people’s hospice in their region to coincide with their 25th anniversary.

Based in Low Ousegate, the agency will be fundraising to support Martin House in a year of different activities.

They launched a charity partnership with Martin House Children’s Hospice six years ago and since then have raised over £100,000 to support them.

CEO of Linley & Simpson Nick Simpson said: ““Thanks to our 300 people, we have come a long way since we first opened our doors in 1997 with just two offices and a handful of staff.

“Martin House has been a key partner on our journey and we are thrilled to support its amazing team once again, in this our anniversary year. Its inspirational work touches the lives of all of us.

“With great team spirit, our people are determined to meet – and beat – this year’s fund-raising target and they have come up with no shortage of home-grown ideas to do it. Whatever their skills, interests and abilities, there is something for everyone to get involved in.”

The ‘25 in 25’ initiative that the agency has planned will see them undertake a wide array of events.

Salena West, Customer Service Manager and Stephen Swain, Customer Service Coordinator will be taking part in Strictly Get Dancing in March.

Over 40 colleagues will, in June, be taking on the Total Warrior challenge at Bramham Park.

Also in June, a team of 12 people including Nick Simpson and co-founder Will Linley will be taking on the National Three Peaks in 24 hours.

Even though COVID restricted some planned activities last year, staff were still able to take part in the annual Dragon Boat Race at Roundhay Park as well as the York and Leeds 10k runs to show support to Martin House.

Partnerships manager at Martin House, Abi Proctor, said: “Linley & Simpson’s commitment to Martin House has been incredible and their support has made a real difference to the babies, children and young people who need the care of our specialist team.

“We’re looking forward to supporting the Linley & Simpson team as they complete their fundraising challenges in what is a landmark year for the firm.”

Martin House is based in Boston Spa near Wetherby and offers support to families across the West, East and North of Yorkshire.

The House annually cares for more than 400 children and their families whilst also offering care to around 150 bereaved families every day of the year.

There is more information on supporting Martin House through Linley & Simpson here.