YORK'S Residents' Festival returned over the weekend - offering people the chance to celebrate the city and all of its beauty for discounted prices.

More than 70 attractions, events and offers were open to the people of York for cheaper prices over the course of the weekend. After "huge demand," for tickets following the announcement of the festival in early January - a lot of attractions and events sold out quickly.

Many of the city's best known attractions offered free entry to York residents, including York Minster, JORVIK Viking Centre, York Dungeons, Fairfax House, York Army Museum, Merchant Adventurers' Hall and York Castle Museum.

Rebecca Francis, commercial manager at Make It York and organiser of York Residents' Festival, said: "We were delighted to see such a great turnout of York residents over the Residents' Festival weekend, with many venues reaching capacity. It was brilliant to see people travelling further afield to attractions such as Yorkshire Heart Vineyard & Brewery and Beningbrough Hall, as well as those making the most of the brilliant city centre offerings.

"York Residents' Festival is an amazing opportunity to be able to rediscover the city and support local businesses and attractions, we can't wait to bring more resident events to the city centre."

Theatre lovers were be able to book and enjoy exclusive tours at York Theatre Royal, Joseph Rowntree Theatre and the Grand Opera House, where they were give the chance to look behind the scenes.

Food and drink exclusives were also offered around York at places such as Ambiente Tapas, The Rise Restaurant and Plush Cafe.

Chocolate lovers were given the opportunity to enjoy free tours at York’s Chocolate Story and York Cocoa House, as well as being offered access to discounts at Cocoa Joe’s and Heavenly Desserts.

The events even continued with residents having access to areas outside of the city walls courtesy of the Yorkshire Air Museum - and Yorkshire Heart Vineyard and Brewery offered free wine tours.

Speaking on the festival, Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council, said: "I’m delighted that York Residents’ Festival returned this year. After the challenging time we have all had over the last two years, the festival was a great way for residents to safely celebrate the many wonderful attractions on offer throughout York and support our local businesses.

"As always, our thanks go to all the partners around the city who came together to make this event such a success.

"There is so much to explore and discover in the city - and there was something for everyone on offer during this fun-packed weekend of activities."

York Residents’ Festival is open annually to all York Residents who have a valid YorkCard or student ID card. YorkCards are available from all of York’s Explore libraries.

York Residents’ Festival is organised by Make It York, supported by City of York Council. The event was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 restrictions in place at the time.