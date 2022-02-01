TWO young people died when a learner driver crashed into two trees after driving at 90mph away from a McDonald's drive through, an inquest heard.

HGV driver Gary Lyon said he saw headlights of what appeared to be a car spinning out of control with plumes of smoke on the opposite side of the A64 near Bilbrough shortly before midnight on May 3.

After a few seconds the lights disappeared.

He parked up his lorry by the side of the eastbound carriageway. Crossing on foot to the westbound carriageway, he found a car crashed against a tree in a drainage ditch by the roadside.

He managed to get the injured and upset front seat passenger out but was unable to rescue the other two people in the car, which was so extensively damaged he couldn't identify its make.

The Northallerton inquest heard that driver Kaylom Steven Delaney, 22, and his rear seat passenger Ashden MacKintosh were declared dead at the scene.

They had just been to the drive through McDonald's at Bilbrough and were heading back towards Leeds along the A64 dual carriageway.

Accident investigation expert PC Green, said after carrying out speed trials that Mr Delaney would have had to have driven at 90mph to cover the distance between the fast foot outlet and the crash scene in the time that he had.

The reading on the car's speedometer when it was stopped during the crash, and the damage to the car supported that finding, he said.

He found evidence the car had crashed into one and then another tree.

Assistant coroner Oliver Langstaff recorded that Mr Delaney had died from a road traffic collision, saying that the 22-year-old had been driving "significantly in excess of the speed limit" when he had lost control as he tried to go round a wide bend.

Mr Delaney, of Leeds, had his theory test booked for the following week. His friend and passenger Mr MacKintosh, was 16, also from Leeds.

The inquest heard that the owner of a Vauxhall Insignia had given Mr Delaney the keys to the car when he had left it outside Mr Delaney's flat before going out for a drink.

Mr Delaney, his girlfriend and Mr MacKintosh used the car to go to the grave near Wetherby of a friend who had died in a motorcycle crash in January 2021.

They then went to the Bilbrough McDonald's.

PC Green, who has attended more than 100 serious collisions, said CCTV at McDonald's showed the car leaving the fast food outlet at 11.40pm and Mr Lyon's dashcam videoed the crash near Steeton at 11.42pm.

The road surface was wet but it wasn't raining at the time of the crash.