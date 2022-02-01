A YORK restaurant has been ordered to make major improvements after scoring one star on a food hygiene inspection.
Almaz, a Middle Eastern restaurant which opened on Walmgate in 2018, received a one star rating after a Food and Hygiene inspection carried out by the City of York Council on December 8, meaning major improvements are necessary.
Almaz told The Press that they have filed for another inspection and declined further comment.
The report stated that major improvements were needed with the management. Although the Food Standards Agency states that does not mean they have a lack of confidence with the management - rather it points out areas that need the management needs to improve upon, such as food safety and hazard control measures.
The report also stated that some improvements were necessary with food hygiene and safety, which refers to food handling practices, to prevent falling below statuory obligations.
However, the structural compliance of the restaurant, which refers to the facilities, was generally satisfactory, meaning that they are in the top 50 per cent of premises and standards are being mainatined, with only a few instances of non-compliance that need improving.
Almaz, has proved popular with diners receiving an average of 4.5 star ratings out of the 141 customer reviews on Trip Advisor.
It landed a spot on Tripadvisor's Traveller's Choice Award winners in York 2020, which listed attractions known for consistently receiving great feedback.
