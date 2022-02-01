DOWNING Street must not try to ‘airbrush’ Sue Gray’s findings about the party culture at the heart of government, says York Outer’s Conservative MP Julian Sturdy – no matter how damning those findings may be.

Mr Sturdy stopped short of calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign.

But he was highly critical, nevertheless, of what he called ‘repeated failures in leadership and judgement’.

Mr Sturdy said: "Having waited for the conclusion of Sue Gray's investigation for some weeks now, I read with disappointment the stripped-back update that was published on Monday.

“While it is not clear how much of Sue Gray's report is being withheld for the duration of the Metropolitan Police investigation, we can say for certain that an overhaul of how Downing Street and the Prime Minister's private office operates is needed.

“To have the privilege of working as an elected representative or as a civil servant comes with the responsibility of observing the highest standards, yet the limited findings published on Monday confirm repeated failures in judgement and leadership.

“The public deserve to be able to read Sue Gray's report in full so any proposals for reform can be assessed appropriately.

“I am therefore deeply concerned by the current lack of commitment to allow the full report to be published once the Metropolitan Police investigation has concluded. There is no justification for the Government to airbrush Sue Gray's findings, no matter how damning they may be.

“Quite simply, the unredacted report needs to be published as soon as possible so our actions in response can be fully informed."

The Prime Minister apologised on Monday and insisted “I get it and I will fix it” as he faced fresh calls to resign after Sue Gray’s limited inquiry criticised “failures of leadership and judgment”.

But he repeatedly refused to rule out calls, including from senior Tory MPs, to publish the full unredacted report from the senior civil servant after she conceded she had to pare it back while the Metropolitan Police investigate.