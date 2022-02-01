SIX more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of Covid deaths recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is now 780.
A further 86 deaths have been recorded in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across hospitals in England, a further 294 Covid deaths have ben recorded, taking the total for the pandemic to 105,673.
The dates of death range from November 21 2021 - January 31 2022.
The families of those who have sadly passed have been informed.
