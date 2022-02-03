GROUPS that help people’s lives and their finances are urged to come forward for funding.

City of York Council has issued an appeal to such good causes, seeking innovative projects that will make a difference.

The council and its partners are offering up to £150,000 and applications must be made by the end of next week.

The money is funded from the Covid Recovery Fund and York Financial Assistance Scheme.

Last year, awards were made to seven projects totalling £113,000.

The council says bids should be for projects to run in 2022/2023.

They should be committed to ensuring that local people know about and how to access the advice and services which will help them achieve and maintain financial stability.

They should also respond in particular to the stresses which Covid has placed on many people’s finances and the cost of living squeeze on household budgets.

The fund is administered by a partnership of City of York Council, Citizens Advice York, Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust, Community First Credit Union, York CVS, York Explore and the York Food Justice Alliance.

The group wants to hear from applicants whose projects have clearly defined objectives, are measurable and will be delivered in and for the city’s communities.

The bids can include work to advise and support children and young people and residents with mental health issues.

They can tackle fuel and food poverty, help get more people online and support people’s independence.

Cllr Denise Craghill, Executive Member for Housing and Safer Communities with portfolio for financial inclusion, said:

“Our commitment to supporting residents’ financial stability is crucial as we recover from the pandemic and face inflation and energy costs rising.

“Through these awards, we want to support projects which will equip people with the knowledge and skills to better manage their financial situation. Providing clear, coordinated advice and information can really help to bring about financial stability.”

Cllr Nigel Ayre, Executive Member for Finance and Performance, said: “We particularly welcome bids for schemes which aim for longer-term sustainability, match funding and partnership working.

“Helping to secure the financial well-being of our citizens must be at the heart of any projects that we fund.

“For an application form please email financial.inclusion@york.gov.uk. Bids must be submitted back to this email address by midnight on Friday 11 February 2022.”