The weekend's high winds seem to have claimed another 'victim'.
Press camera club member Barney Sharratt captured this classic view in Rowntree Park - minus one essential feature.
"Mercury seems to have scarpered!" he said.
The statue of Mercury which normally stands proudly on a plinth in the ornamental pool hadn't scarpered, exactly, however. "It was blown over in the wind," a council spokesperson confirmed.
Luckily, Mercury is quite safe.
According to the Friends of Rowntree Park, he was discovered on Saturday afternoon by someone using the skate park, and taken to the Rowntree Park café for safekeeping.
The council spokesperson confirmed he is now in storage - and will be replaced in due course.
