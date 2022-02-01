A YORK teenager, who claimed the UK National Junior Miss title last year, has been working hard to support charities since her victory.
Eva-Marie Grant, from Easingwold, brought the national crown back to her hometown in July last year - after claiming the regional title in 2020.
Since Eva, 15, won the prestigious title, she has worked hard raising money for charities including Cancer Research UK.
She ran a 5km muddy race with her dad, Martin, raising £150 and she has organised a bake sale for Breast Cancer Uk, raising £100.
"This young lady needs credit for what she has achieved, she has done us proud," Martin said.
Over the festive period, Eva donated food and Christmas presents, with the help of Hair Flair salon, to York food bank.
Throughout February and March, she is completing 300km in 60 days to support the Christy cancer charity.
She also runs a weekly mental health chat on Facebook, where people of all over the country share their experiences.
