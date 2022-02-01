Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a number of supermarkets and petrol station stores which will put more than 1,400 workers at risk of redundancy.
It comes after the retailer confirmed on Monday that it plans to close its Jack’s discount supermarket arm, with seven stores shutting for good and the remaining six becoming Tesco shops.
It said the combined changes will put around 1,600 workers at risk.
On Tuesday, the supermarket giant said the vast majority of these redundancies would be a result of changing overnight staffing structures at many shops.
The retailer will remove overnight stocking in 36 large stores, 49 convenience stores and also convert 36 petrol stations to be pay-at-pump only during overnight hours.
Tesco said it has made the changes after moving overnight shelf-stacking to the daytime in some stores.
On Monday, Tesco also revealed it is closing meat, fish and deli counters in 317 stores.
It is understood that this move will also affect hundreds of shop workers.
Tesco stressed that these employees will all be offered alternative jobs and did not include them in the 1,600 figure.
