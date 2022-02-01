A HOSPICE in North Yorkshire has launched a spring cash raffle in aid of patient care - with a top prize of £2,500.
The raffle organised by Saint Catherine's Hospice will be drawn on March 17. First prize will take home £2,500, with second prize claiming £250 - and five third prize winners will win £50 each.
Tracy Calcraft, fundraising and marketing director, said: “We are forever grateful for the care and kindness we receive as an organisation. To enable us to care for our patients, we first need to receive that care from our community, which has never wavered as we all continue to navigate our way through the pandemic.
"One of the ways you can help is by taking part in our spring raffle. Every ticket sold will help us raise much-needed funds to provide our specialist end-of-life services."
One of the previous winners was a former patient, who had been supported as an outpatient at Saint Catherine’s. Denyce Dearing, of Bridlington, was "thrilled," to win £250 and thanked Saint Catherine’s for the care she had received.
Tickets, priced at £1 each, or books of 20, are on sale now in all Saint Catherine’s charity shops and on the hospice's website.
