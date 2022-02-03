A PRIMARY school has been merited for its achievements with an award.
Kirk Fenton CE Primary School is based in the village of Church Fenton.
It was recently awarded with a Primary Science Quality Mark which is an improvement programme for primary science.
It provides professional development for around 600 subject leaders each year.
Kerry Fitzpatrick, assistant head teacher at the school, said: “We were awarded the quality mark after submitting a substantial portfolio of evidence outlining the rapid changes in the quality of science teaching and learning across the whole school.”
She said the children at the school really enjoy learning science.
Kerry added: “Children in our school love science. We have children showing perseverance, asking more questions, learning with and from others, and exploring through hands-on investigations.
“Teachers are now passionate teachers of science and look forward to science just as much as the children.”
