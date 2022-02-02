Professor Mike Holmes, who coordinates York’s Covid vaccination centre, talks about the return to Plan A and the launch of a new charitable venture to support communities.

THIS week another chapter begins as England returns to Plan A. All healthcare settings, including our vaccination clinics, will continue to adhere to infection control guidelines, including asking visitors to wear masks and keep one metre apart.

More than 3.5 million Covid vaccinations have now been delivered within our region and our vaccination clinics continue for those who have yet to have their vaccine. We’re also accepting walk ins for flu vaccinations, so if you know you are eligible and have been invited for a flu jab by your GP Practice in York, you can come to the Askham Bar site for that too..

Nimbuscare also continues to run its other services. Healthchecks for eligible people will recommence this week. These had been paused during the booster vaccination campaign. They will be done at six sites across the city and people will be invited when the time is right.

We are also offering more face to face appointments at GP practices across York at evenings and weekends as part of the Improving Access services. These are usually appointments for bloods, cervical screening, asthma checks and COPD reviews etc

Our extra support service for people with Covid and Long Covid continues. We run a phone support service for people and send out vital oximeter devices for extra monitoring. Nimbuscare clinicians are also supporting the 12-bedded Peppermill Court unit for patients coming out of hospital who are recovering from Covid which recently reopened.

This week we are delighted to have launched our charitable arm to support projects and initiatives in our local area.

Nimbuscare is proud to be a not-for-profit organisation, run by our 11-member GP Practices. Together we’ve set up the Nimbuscare Community Fund so we can invest back into the local communities we serve.

Each year, we aim to agree a new theme or focus and this year we’ve decided to focus on projects that benefit the emotional wellbeing and mental health of local people. A panel will meet three times each year to award grants of up to £5,000 to organisations and projects that meet the criteria.

We’re working in partnership with the Two Ridings Community Foundation, which will help to allocate the grant funding on its behalf. Grant applications can be made by a wide range of community, charitable and voluntary organisations. Full details are available from the Two Ridings website.