THIEVES stole distinctive high value jewellery in a raid on the home of an elderly woman.
Police in York say they are now appealing to anyone who may have been offered some items of jewellery for sale or may have seen them for sale.
North Yorkshire Police say their officers are investigating the theft of the high-value jewellery from an elderly woman in the Bishophill area of York.
Anyone who believes they have been offered the items for sale or knows where they are now, is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police.
The stolen items include a 1.81 carat, colour K VS2 clarity, brilliant, round-cut diamond ring in white gold with diamond set shoulders Emerald and diamond half-loop ring pearl and diamond fancy cluster ring, an emerald set dress ring, a twist design gold bangle and a lady's Movado bracelet watch with diamond-set dial as well as a diamond set boat-shaped brooch.
Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Peter Maw. You can also email peter.maw@northyorkshire.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210270587.
