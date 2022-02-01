A BAND, made up of British heavy metal legends, have announced a show at a popular venue in York later this year.
Saxon are "thrilled," to announce a full UK headline tour in November 2022, visiting York Barbican on November 23.
The tour will see the band bringing to life their forthcoming album 'Carpe Diem' across 14 cities throughout the country, with Diamond Head starring as special guest.
Frontman, Biff Byford, said: “Can’t wait to get out on a real tour again, it’s gonna be monumental. See you all out there, seize the day.”
Produced by Andy Sneap at Backstage Recording Studios in Derbyshire, the album will be released on Friday (February 4) via Silver Lining Music and is now available for pre-order.
Saxon have already released two singles from the new record, called 'Remember the Fallen' and 'Carpe Diem (Seize the Day)'.
Despite a career which has spanned 44 years with over 15 million albums sold, including four top 10 UK albums, and having played to hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide, Saxon are revving up for one of their busiest years yet.
Tickets for their show at York Barbican go on sale Friday from 10am at the venue's website: www.yorkbarbican.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment