A BREWERY in North Yorkshire has announced the launch of a new English Pale Ale in support of England’s attempt to regain the Six Nations Championship.
Finisher, from Black Sheep Brewery, is a sessionable, single-hopped pale ale, brewed exclusively with English-grown Ernest hops, making it the "perfect pint" for customers to enjoy while watching the Six Nations matches.
Jack Scott Paul, brand and communications manager at Black Sheep Brewery, said: “We are very excited to announce the launch of the newest addition to the Black Sheep flock.
“Finisher is a classic English pale ale and we know it’ll make the perfect accompaniment for our drinkers to enjoy whilst cheering on England to bring home the Six Nations trophy.”
Finisher marks the beginning of Black Sheep’s seasonal cask range, their biggest yet in special celebration of the Yorkshire brewery’s 30th birthday this coming September.
The brewery has long championed rugby clubs in England, particularly in its local communities. Just recently, the Yorkshire brewery partnered with local clubs Huddersfield RUFC and Otley RUFC, as part of the brewery’s commitment to supporting grassroots sport following the effects of the first lockdown.
After launching on Monday (January 31), the new beer is available on cask to pubs across the country.
