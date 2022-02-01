AN AWARD-WINNING comedian is bringing his "gut-punch funny, searing, award-winning," take on the two years we’ve just gone through to York this December.
Russell Kane is preparing for his new 'Russell Kane Live: The Essex Variant!’ tour - which will come to York Barbican on December 14.
A spokesperson said: "Hailed as The Guardian's Number 1 comedy performance to come out of 2020, this high-octane show brings nuclear-energy belly laughs and pant-wetting observations which prove laughter really is the best medicine."
Russell has two chart-topping, award-bagging podcasts: Man Baggage and BBC Radio 4’s Evil Genius. He is a regular on Channel 4, BBC, and ITV. He’s also a writer, actor, and presenter. He drinks lots of coffee and is "like that in real life."
He was the first ever comedian to bag the two most prestigious comedy awards on earth in the same year, for the same show: The Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards and The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Award.
Tickets for Russell Kane's show at York Barbican go on sale Friday (February 4) from 10am on the venue's website at: www.yorkbarbican.co.uk.
York Barbican is the largest entertainment venue in York, hosting some of the biggest touring acts in the country.
