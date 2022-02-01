A POPULAR festival is set to return to the streets of York.
Make It York has announced that the York Ice Trail festival is coming back this year with a theme of 'Around the World' on the weekend of March 5 and 6.
The first sculpture from this year's trail was revealed in The Shambles on February 1, featuring a hot air balloon and famous landmarks.
Visitors to the Ice Trail will have the chance to see the sculpture on Blake Street, near the Visitor Information Centre, on the weekend of the festival.
Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of the Council, said: “York Ice Trail was, I’m sure, missed by many last year, so it’s excellent to see the much-loved event return once again in March for residents, families and visitors to enjoy safely.
“Our city is well known and loved for its vibrant businesses, so many of whom have joined the festivities this year, with an impressive 40 sculptures set to bring some extra magic to the city. With so many sculptures and ways to get involved, this year’s festival promises to be another unmissable event.”
This sculpture will be one of over 40 ice sculptures for visitors to find travelling through York's streets, designed and sponsored by local businesses in York.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.