317 Tesco stores across the UK will see major changes in a bid to meet changes in customer habits, the supermarket has announced.

Tesco has said it will shut meat, fish and deli counters across 317 of its stores and close its Jack’s discount supermarket arm.

The changes will impact stores where it has seen “lowest demand” and added it will shut seven of its 13 Jack’s discount stores, impacting 130 jobs.

Tesco to close Jacks stores across the UK

Tesco UK and Republic of Ireland chief executive Jason Tarry said: "Our Jack's brand will continue to be sold across Booker and our symbol brands, bringing great value and quality to even more customers.

"We want to thank our Jack's colleagues for all they have done and taught us.

"Our priority is to find roles within our wider business for all the colleagues who want to stay with us."

The store's locations at St Helens, Edge Hill, Liverpool, Walton, Rubery, and Castle Bromwich all previously traded as Tesco Metro stores prior to being converted to the Jack's fascia.

In 2019, Tesco also undertook a major restructuring process which impacted around 9,000 workers and included the closure of counters in 90 stores.

The company said it will now have only 279 stores with meat, fish and deli counters after a “decrease” in the number of customers using these on a regular basis across its shop portfolio.

It said it will “repurpose” the counters across the 317 stores impacted by its latest counter closure plans. Colleagues affected by this move will be offered alternative roles, it added.