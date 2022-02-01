A 14-YEAR-OLD boy has been injured in an attack.

North Yorkshire Police say the boy was injured in an affray an officers are appealing for information and witnesses after a boy was injured in Catterick Garrison.

A police spokesman said: "We had reports that a group of teenagers were in the woods between Smuts Road and Wavell Road in Catterick Garrison around 5.30pm on Saturday, January 22 when another group of boys arrived and attacked a 14-year-old boy who suffered injuries to his face, hands and back.

"The boy managed to run away and seek help from passers-by who called to report this to us.

"Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of affray and have been released on police bail.

"We’ve spoken to a number of witnesses so far but we’re still looking to speak to anyone else who was in the area around the time of the incident and who may have seen either of the groups involved.

"If you have any information which could assist the investigation please either email: James.Crawford@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 103 James Crawford.

"If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report online via the Crimestoppers website."