FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a house close to York city centre.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called out at 1.20pm yesterday (January 31) to Layerthorpe in York where rews from Huntington responded to reports of dangerous roof tiles on a property.
The crews used the aerial ladder platform for access and loose tiles and rendering was removed.
The incident followed a similar event a short while earlier in Coney Street where the Huntington team were called in to make a building safe after Storm Corrie.
Station manager Tony Walker said: "Huntington are again dealing with an incident that involves a dangerous structure due to the recent storm.
"The crew will remove and secure loose items to ensure public safety.
"It is the property owners responsibility to have the work repaired."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.