A MOTORBIKE was set on fire in a residential street.
North Yorkshire Police say it happened on Lumley Road in Clifton in York at 10pm on Friday (January 28), and involved a motorbike which was set alight.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the incident or seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.
"Officers are keen to trace two men who were seen in the area, who were both dressed in dark tracksuits, as they may hold information which would assist the investigation.
"Unfortunately, due to fire damage the owner of the motorbike is currently unknown, so officers are asking the owner to contact them.
"Anyone with information that could trace the two men or the owner should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Clennett. You can also email Lily.Clennett@northyorkshire.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220016086."
